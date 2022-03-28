‘They let the intrusive thoughts win’: Hiring manager calls TikToker a ‘piece of crap’ over text

In a viral video posted on Saturday, TikToker Jasmine (@madumjas) received a message from the hiring manager of a New York-based job she applied for that ended with “you piece of crap.” According to Jasmine, the hiring manager blamed the mistake on a misspelled word.

The clip has received 796,000 views.

In the comments, TikTok users chock it up to a voice-to-text issue and encourage Jasmine to post an update video.

“Gen Z HR be like,” TikToker Nicu (@nicucastravet) commented.

“lmaooo i bet they were using voice to text,” user @kylaxward said.

“They let the intrusive thoughts win,” TikToker @stephaniee005 commented.

The TikTok trend of sharing personal intrusive thoughts has become highly popular, with over 324 million views under the “intrusive thoughts” hashtag. According to IESO Health, intrusive thoughts are “unwanted thoughts that can pop into our heads without warning, at any time. They’re often repetitive—with the same kind of thought cropping up again and again—and they can be disturbing or even distressing.” According to Harvard Medical School, intrusive thoughts are common and affect about 6 million Americans.

According to the comments thread, Jasmine didn’t take the job because they were offering only $14 an hour.

