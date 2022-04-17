A man on Hinge tried to lecture his match on women’s value and modesty. Instead, she flamed him on TikTok

A man on Hinge tried to lecture his match about women’s sexual value and modesty. Instead of taking his sermon to heart, she flamed him on TikTok.

The TikToker (@morgangster27) shared screenshots of her conversation with the man on Hinge. Although she blurred out his name and profile, she did say that his name was Ben.

In one of the screenshots, Morgan asks Ben what he considers “a bad tattoo.” The question came mid-conversation, although Ben’s previous message was blurred out.

“Every tattoo on a woman is a bad tattoo,” Ben replies.

“It’s OK for guys to have them though?” Morgan asks.

Ben’s response was that he “couldn’t care less” about tattoos on men or about the double standards his opinion implied.

Then, in a much longer message, Ben explained his stance on women’s value and modesty.

“To be blunt, the sexual market value of a woman is dependent on her innocence and modesty. Tattoos signal a strong lack of both,” Ben wrote. “The sexual market value of a man is dependent on his ability to protect and provide. Tattoos are irrelevant.”

Morgan blinked slowly and looked away as she shared the screenshots, clearly displaying her disagreement.

As of Sunday, the video received about 1.1 million views and nearly 5,000 comments. Viewers were in disbelief at Ben’s comments.

“MARKET VALUE????” one viewer commented on the video in all caps.

“DID HE JUST TURN ALL OF WOMEN INTO ECONOMIC THEORY??????” another viewer commented in all caps.

“WHY DO MEN,” one viewer said.

Some viewers said the man’s opinions were pedophilic and misogynistic.

“‘Dependant on her innocence’ sir you want a child or what?” one user asked.

“He doesn’t like girls with tattoos bc that means they’re at least 18,” another user said.

Some viewers said Ben has been listening to too many podcasts, and another said he’s “definitely a Republican.”

One viewer wrote, “the way they rationalize their misogyny and present it as intellectual bravery.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

