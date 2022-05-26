‘We’ve all just decided to raise ourselves to a higher standard’: Woman says this quote in Hinge profiles is changing dating culture

A TikToker says that a friend of hers noticed women are using a quote on their Hinge profiles that could signify a change in dating culture. The quote communicates that women are looking for a partner who is chivalrous and willing to put effort into a relationship.

User @its_just_lyd posted a TikTok showing the popular prompt and response, which says, “The way to win me over is… ‘don’t worry, I’ll take care of it,’ ‘I made us reservations for tomorrow night, be ready at 7,’ ‘let me get the door for you.'”

She says in her TikTok, which had over 91,000 views on Thursday, that the widespread usage of the prompt signifies that “situationships are out, lack of effort is out, cancelling is not happening.”

“We’ve all just decided to raise ourselves to a higher standard,” @its_just_lyd says in her TikTok. “I think that the net impact [of TikTok] has been people finding solidarity and accountability to not settle for less.”

In a TikTok message to the Daily Dot, @its_just_lyd says the popular prompt answer comes from user Gab’s (@gabcunningham89) viral TikTok about how she set up her Hinge profile. Gab says that she uses the prompt because it “immediately communicates to these men what it is I’m looking for.”

“I’m looking for a man who gets shit done, makes us dinner reservations, and opens doors for me,” Gab says in her TikTok, which had over 104,000 views by Thursday.

User @its_just_lyd told the Daily Dot that while she doesn’t use Gab’s answer to her Hinge prompts, she has put “I’m looking for creative dates” in her profile—and has found it successful.

Commenters on @its_just_lyd’s video said they were happy that TikTok videos like Gab’s have helped reevaluate standards on dating apps.

“This is giving me happy union vibes, like unionizing for dating,” @itscalebf commented. “Better dating conditions, safe dating environments, boundaries, etc.”

“I think we all had an opportunity to recognize our value and aren’t accepting crumbs anymore,” @dreamaria123 wrote. “Love to see it.”

“Some of us never had an older sister or person to help guide us. We figured everything out alone,” @emmalehs commented. “TikTok is bringing girls together more.”

