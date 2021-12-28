‘My weirdo radar was spot on’: TikToker’s Hinge date writes note on her toilet after she rejects him

In a TikTok posted on Dec. 24, a TikToker says that her Hinge date wrote on her toilet seat with her lipstick after she asked him to leave. The video shows @notsimpqueen7 cleaning the toilet seat and pointing to the message, which visibly says “run.”

The original video has over 3.5 million views. In a follow-up TikTok, @notsimpqueen7 says that she asked the date to leave because she “wasn’t feeling it.”

“I genuinely did try to spare his feelings a little bit,” she said in the follow-up video. She gave him the excuse that, “I don’t feel comfortable hanging out with a guy because I am still in love with my ex.”

The full message her date wrote on the toilet was, “She is effing her ex. Run.” He also wrote his phone number on the toilet seat.

“My weirdo radar was spot on,” she wrote in the caption.

@notsimpqueen7 he also wrote his phone number on the seat?? my weirdo radar was spot on :) ♬ original sound – Lulu

The TikToker said that she invited the date out to a bar with her and her friends. When they were at her house, she eventually asked him to leave.

The comments on @notsimpqueen’s original video showed that viewers were divided about the man’s lipstick message.

“I feel like we need a story time,” wrote @user95nxbluv2w. “I’m on his side.”

“Only a man who never cleans his toilet would think this was a clever idea,” commented @that.bird.

“A guy got kicked out and used lipstick to write on a toilet and all the preteen boys of TikTok think he’s in the right,” commented @yuecoo.

Others focused on the hilarity of the situation.

“It was wrong, but warning future guys who visit like this is pretty funny,” wrote @mattandhilde.

@notsimpqueen7 responded: “[mate] thought he was slick.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @notsimpqueen7.

