‘Congrats on the promotion bestie’: Half of woman’s department quits her first week on the job, including her training manager

A TikToker says that half of her co-workers quit, including the person who was training her, her first week on the job.

“When it’s one week into your job and half your department quits on the same day, including your trainer,” the text overlay on @muh_rinn’s video reads.

She paired the video with popular audio of a person asking, “What’s going on?”

Her video shows her in an empty office space.

Over 500,000 people viewed the video. Many pointed out that this is a red flag and urged the worker to also quit.

“Oof, if that ain’t a sign to immediately find a new job,” one said.

Others joked about the worker getting a “promotion” so soon.

“Congrats on the promotion bestie,” one person wrote.

“You’re about to be the new manager, trainer, and everything else! Congrats!” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @muh_rinn via TikTok comment.

