In a now-viral TikTok, a hairstylist says a former colleague was rude to a client who wears a headscarf.

Theresa Van Dam, who regularly posts about her experience as a hairstylist, posted a TikTok on Friday role-playing an experience with a former co-worker. In the video, Van Dam calls that person “Katrina.”

In Van Dam’s TikTok, Van Dam tells Katrina that because her client wears a headscarf, men can’t be allowed into the salon during the 15 minutes that the client’s hair will be washed. Katrina agrees to the plan, but when Van Dam checks to make sure that there aren’t any men in the salon, Katrina is already washing a man’s hair.

“I just told you that we can’t take men for the next 15 minutes while I rinse out her color,” Van Dam says to Katrina in her TikTok. Katrina responds, “Let your client know I won’t be playing her silly little game.”

Van Dam says, “It’s not a silly little game. It’s her religion.” Katrina says that Van Dam is only being respectful because she’s a “millennial.”

On Tuesday, Van Dam’s video had over 6 million views.

In a comment on her own video, Van Dam clarified that she wasn’t Katrina’s boss—meaning it would be more difficult for her to ensure that Katrina was penalized for disrespecting a customer’s religion.

Many commenters took issue with Katrina’s comment that respecting the religious tenets around wearing a headscarf or hijab is a “millennial” behavior.

“This isn’t a [millennial] thing,” @neongalaxies commented. “It’s a decent human being thing.”

“Why’s it always us millennials that get shat on for another persons lack of consideration?” @slytherinprincess2.0 wrote.

“My family always says how my generation is ‘so sensitive,'” @vampyresfromouterspace commented. “When we just care and respect others.”

Other commenters identified themselves as people who wear headscarves and commended Van Dam for her consideration.

“Seriously, as a hijabi, your understanding and accommodations really mean the world to me,” @reader2323 commented.

“This is why I cut my hair by myself,” @citysultan wrote. “Love that ur so accommodating tho!”

Van Dam said that her accommodations for clients are the “bare minimum,” and many agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Van Dam via email.

