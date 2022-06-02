‘Hardest lesson to learn as an adult but learn it quick’: Why you should never gossip at work

It’s easy to get caught up in a gossip session at work, but one TikToker reminded his followers that the people at your job are also gossiping with others. He cautioned against sharing harmful information and encouraged viewers to remember that their colleagues are putting on a “work persona.”

In the video, we see the creator responding to a comment that asks, “Did you find [being] slow to trust [to be] helpful or harmful to your career? Did it impede on building relationships?” He says, “People that you work with are not your friends. You shouldn’t go blindly trusting them or telling them information that you don’t need to.”

He continues to say that people should be especially wary of sharing information that could potentially backfire down the line. The gossip does not always stay between two parties and could spread like wildfire, he warns. “At the end of the day, everyone is looking out for themselves,” he tells his followers at the end of the video.

Frank Niu is known for making videos sharing information on finance, tech, and career advice.

The TikTok video has garnered over 160,000 views and 16,000 likes.

Commenters on the video were divided on Niu’s thoughts on work-life separation.

Some people agreed with his sentiments while others tried to argue against them.

“If you never open up, you’ll never make meaningful connections,” one person responded.

Another said, “This is why you keep friends and coworkers separate.”

A third commenter said, “Work friends can be the best friends [though].”

The Daily Dot reached out Niu via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

