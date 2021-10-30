‘HIGHLY unnecessary’: Viral TikTok allegedly shows mom calling ambulance for baby after goat bit his finger, dividing viewers

A little boy was bit by a goat while visiting a pumpkin patch and allegedly ended up going to the hospital. The incident was recounted in a multi-part TikTok series by the child’s father.

The first video shows the child looking at the goats, separated by a fence. One of the animals poked its head through the fence’s large squares. It started to gnaw on the child’s hand, but the little boy doesn’t immediately notice what’s going on.

After a few seconds of delayed reaction, the child starts crying. The video then cuts to show his finger swelled and there’s some redness with a tiny bit of blood. This part appears to be filmed later at nighttime. The video then cuts to the baby, in his carseat strapped into an adult-sized gurney, being taken away in an ambulance, possibly the day after. Later in the video, the child is laying in a hospital bed.

The video got a whopping 27.3 million views on the video-sharing platform since being posted on Oct. 8 and was shared with the caption, “My son gets bit by a goat at pumpkin patch.”

In later videos @trippydayyz lets people know that, although the finger was infected, his child is recovering. While his little boy is okay, it seems his bank account might take a hit. The father made another TikTok with text reading, “$15,000 bill for the ambulance wtf insurance don’t cover it. WTF.”

Some viewers thought the incident may have been staged or exaggerated. Users pointed out the boy’s outfit changes in the first video while others were skeptical of the ambulance cost. In comments under the videos, the TikToker indicated that the boy did get an infection from the goat bite, but some of the other details may not be true.

Still, people in the comments are sharply divided about the whole situation.

On one hand, there were those who are wishing the baby a smooth recovery and also laughing at the visual effect of a small child in a comically large in comparison gurney.

“HIM ON THE STRETCHER,” wrote @priinccess__.

On the other side, the overwhelming majority of commenters thing it’s the parent’s fault for not paying attention and then overreacting.

“Why couldn’t she just drive him to the hospital,” @abethebabe420 said.

“He got bit on one finger not attacked,” @tinekeyounger commented.

“Is he seriously on the stretch from a finger bite? Talk about dramatic,” @kuadlay007 said.

User @songbird_nala sums up the comment section’s general qualms: “1. child was too close to the enclosure 2. mom was not watching 3. the finger is just a little bruised and 4. ambulance was HIGHLY unnecessary.”

The TikToker did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

