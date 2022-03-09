‘How the f*ck are you not embarrassed to do this sh*t in public?’: Guy records 3 girls filming TikTok at the airport, sparking debate

A viral TikTok showed a group of young girls making a TikTok right in the middle of an airport. The clip was posted by a user, @elperuano_3303, who mocked them for, basically, being creators in the wild.

The comments section immediately burst out into debate, with some arguing that the girls “shouldn’t care what other people say” while others wrote that they’re just passing time and not hurting anyone. Many derided the original uploader for filming the girls and then critiquing them for using public squares to generate content.

The short clip showed three girls doing a dance in the middle of a walkway at an airport with text that reads, “Oh hell nahhhh, how are the fuck are you not embarrassed to do this shit in public?”

The video, which received over 110,000 views, immediately split viewers on deciding who was in the wrong. “Imagine being worried about what some else is doing with they life,” one person commented on the video. Someone else commented saying they saw a girl making a TikTok dance in a restaurant and told her to sit down, which the creator replied saying, “As you should.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: