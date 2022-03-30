‘He is supposed to be in charge of this organization’: TikToker puts frat president’s handling of her sexual assault allegation against frat brother on blast

In a meeting with a fraternity president to report a sexual assault that happened to her at the hands of a member of the frat, a TikToker says that the frat president asked her what she “wanted the frat to do” about it.

The TikToker, @urine_female, posted a video of herself en route to report the sexual assault by a member of a Georgia Tech fraternity. “pov: ur a girl in college on her way to speak with a frat president to report a brother for [sexual assault],” the text overlay on the video reads. The video received over 266,000 likes and has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

In a follow-up TikTok, she says that the supportive comments on her viral video “really, really meant a lot” to her.

“We see u,” @444.mo.444 commented. “We believe u.”

“Good luck and I hope you’re doing okay,” @uncle_harmon wrote.

“As a member of a fraternity, what you are doing is incredibly important and helpful to Greek life as a whole,” @kevinbuiltdifferent commented. “Thanks for being brave.”

She says in the follow-up that in her meeting with the fraternity president, he told her that the man who assaulted her is “going to be put on social probation,” which will prohibit him from attending fraternity events.

“The president asked me what I wanted the frat to do,” @urine_female says in the follow-up. “And I said I wanted him expelled from the frat.”

@urine_female explains that the president told her that expulsion from a frat can only happen after there is a vote, a hearing, and an investigation completed by Georgia Tech’s Title IX office and/or the police. She says she filed reports with both. The Daily Dot has reached out to Georgia Tech’s Title IX Office. The Daily Dot has also reached out to both the Atlanta Police Department and the campus police department via email.

“He wasn’t too familiar with the protocols the chapter had for cases like this, which really disturbed me because he is supposed to be in charge of this organization,” the TikToker says. She also says he could have been “more empathetic.”

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, @urine_female said that she initially posted the video of herself walking to her meeting with the fraternity president because she was “really nervous” and “thought making a TikTok with the funky town audio would be funny and calm [her] down.”

She said that she hasn’t heard anything else from the fraternity president and was told that the Title IX Office at Georgia Tech assigned a third-party investigator to her case. The TikToker also mentioned that receiving so much attention for her video has been a bit overwhelming.

“Someone even DMed me on instagram to ask for advice since they are also about to report to a frat president as well, and I was just taken aback,” @urine_female told the Daily Dot. “It seems like I get to guide other people with a situation like this even though I’m fumbling around in the dark.”

The TikToker told the Daily Dot that if “any other survivors of assault are reading this,” she wants them to know that they are brave and strong.

“You deserve justice and you have so many supporters,” @urine_female said. “Including me.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

