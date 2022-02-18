‘Use your gay powers to make him uncomfortable’: Burger King worker gets back at customer who allegedly harasses female co-workers

A Burger King employee went viral for “hitting on” a customer who allegedly frequently harasses his female co-workers.

In the TikTok video, Matthew Castellon (@mxttewcast) uses the customer’s alleged own pickup line on him.

“You know what would look good on you?” Castellon asks the customer. “Me.”

Castellon winks before sliding the window closed. According to the caption, it is the same pickup line the customer used on one of the female employees the week prior. “Customer comes and harasses my female co workers often,” the TikToker alleged in the caption.

In the overlay text, Castellon wrote, “when an old man harasses your female workers, use your gay powers to make him uncomfortable.”

The TikTok was posted five days ago and has since garnered more than 28,000 views. Most of the comments are users praising Castellon for sticking up for his co-workers.

“You a real one fa that,” a top comment read. “Absolute legend.”

“You are a HERO!!!” another wrote.

The customer is off-camera for the entirety of the video. However, some viewers expressed wanting to see his reaction.

“I wanna see his reaction so badly,” one viewer said.

“I gotta know his reaction, did he get mad or say anything after,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Castellon via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

