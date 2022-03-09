‘She is never gonna financially recover from this’: TikToker films woman struggling with gas spewing out of nozzle, sparking debate

A viral video of a woman struggling with a gas pump that is quickly dispensing gas has garnered backlash for the TikToker who posted it.

@big_beardd, a TikToker who regularly posts inspiring content, posted the video on Feb. 16. It now has been viewed over 5.5 million times and has almost 150,000 likes.

In the TikTok, the woman looks visibly distressed and seems to be yelling and looking around for help. @big_beardd wrote “somebody better save her but it ain’t gonna be me” in the video’s overlay text.

Some commenters thought the TikToker’s choice to take a video of the woman without helping her was mean.

“Why wouldn’t you at least try to help her,” @sushidirtnap commented. “This makes me so sad. She looks embarrassed & helpless, but at least you got likes on social media, right?”

“Is helping each other a dying art?” @tinad999 asked.

“If someone points a camera at me while that’s happening, I know where I’m gonna point the hose,” @kubodango commented.

“I will never understand why people can’t jump in and help someone in a bad situation instead of video and making fun of someone,” @ktisch1 wrote, before mentioning that the TikToker’s actions would affect his karma.

@big_beardd responded to a comment that said he should’ve helped the woman saying that the video was “a joke.”

Other commenters remarked on how expensive all that gas must be. Gas prices are reportedly at a record high, and continuing to rise, in part, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“She is never gonna financially recover from this,” @jkatz80 commented.

@notwiththenangst commented that the gas station probably wouldn’t charge her because its owners would be more worried about a lawsuit. “Gas is TOXIC,” they wrote.

While there is some discussion online about suing gas stations because the automatic shutoff feature on a gas nozzle didn’t work, there doesn’t seem to be a consolidated, official record of lawsuits regarding that situation.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @big_beardd via Instagram direct message.

