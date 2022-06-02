‘Thank god you got out when you had the chance’: Woman walks out of podcast recording after host tells her to ‘shut the f*ck up’

A TikTok shows a guest walking out of a podcast recording after a host told her to “shut the fuck up.”

Samantha Garrido (@samanthagarrido) on June 1 posted the video in which she tells the hosts of the Fresh&Fit podcast that they are being rude.

The video shows what looks to be a dozen people recording a podcast, and a woman is heard telling the hosts that the conversation was “monotonous.”

“Let me make this clear for the ladies on the panel: This is our fuckin’ show,” one of the podcast hosts says. “You’re a guest on our platform. So if we wanna keep goin’, you shut the fuck up and you listen.”

Garrido wrote on the video’s overlay text that the remark was made about 30 minutes into recording the podcast. The host then says that if Garrido and the other women don’t like what is happening on the podcast, “Get the fuck off.” She responds that the way she is being spoken to is rude, and the host says that it’s his show.

The TikToker gets up and exits the recording, and the host says “all right, get the fuck out then” and that Garrido is disrespecting his podcast. A woman asks another host if they always speak to women in the way they were speaking on the podcast, and they say yes.

On Thursday, Garrido’s video had over 6.5 million views.

In a follow-up video, Garrido said she was very uncomfortable as a guest on the podcast. She said she wasn’t aware of what would be said, which included the hosts comparing a woman to Oprah and Harriet Tubman.

Garrido posted another TikTok showing a second woman starting to walk off the podcast after she is told she “looks stupid” and is “fucking dumb.”

“No opportunity was worth my dignity and the respect I have for myself,” Garrido says in another TikTok about her time on the podcast.

Commenters on Garrido’s viral video expressed support for her walking out of the podcast.

“The fact that none of the other girls got up and left,” @samsofiagarcia commented. “Thank god you got out when you had the chance.”

“I have so much respect for you we love a queen that knows her worth,” @maddie_la_mala wrote.

“The fact that you were invited and treated like that?! I would’ve left too but the Latina in me would never walk out that gracefully,” @simplykim16 commented.

Others tagged Drew Afualo, a TikToker known for calling out misogyny, asking her to put the podcast hosts “in [their] place.”

