‘I would’ve sold that so fast!’: Woman finds a $4,000 bottle of Dom Perignon champagne for $4 at an estate sale

There have been some mind-bogglingly fortuitous finds folks have managed to come across during estate sales over the years. Like a woman who paid $40 for a jacket at an estate sale, only to discover it was worn by Carroll O’Connor, who played the lovable grump Archie Bunker on All in the Family. She ended up netting $20,000 as a result. That’s definitely not a bad rate of return, but there’s one estate sale gambler who spent the best $10,000 of his life. He thought he was getting original drawings from a student of Leonardo da Vinci’s and it turned out that it was original artwork from da Vinci himself. He sold it to a private buyer for a whopping $75 million, who then put it on auction for $450 million.

But even if you aren’t buying up coats rocked by ’70s sitcom stars or the Salvator Munti, there are still plenty of awesome estate sales finds you can possibly snatch up, like the one discovered by TikToker @thewafflewizard who bought a 1992 bottle of Dom Perignon at an estate sale for only $4. A 750ml bottle of the same year currently retails for $4,387 on Wine Searcher.

TikToker @thewafflewizard showed off the bottle and said, “I bought this bottle of 1992 Dom Perignon for $4 at an estate sale.”

While she could’ve easily flipped the bottle for a quick profit, she decided, instead, to crack it open and see what getting a taste of the baller life is like.

Some TikTokers said if they were in her shoes, they’d sell the bottle. However, others pointed out that the 30-year-old bottle is an example of never waiting to enjoy life and that folks should create reasons to celebrate more often than not.

One user said, “I would’ve sold that so fast!”

Another said, “Goes to show enjoy life while you can. Someone kept it too long and didn’t enjoy it, or the money.”

A third shared a similar story, “I opened my grandparents 1982 bottle at my wedding. It was delicious and still bubbly.”

Another said, “I work in wine sales and I’m sooooo jealous and happy for you.”

It seems that the price of this particular bottle depends on where you’re buying it from. One commenter said that they paid $600 for the very same stuff, with another claiming they found the same product going for $72,000 on eBay.

The TikToker showed off the bottle and said: “First things first I do realize that this could be a dud…and if this wasn’t stored properly it’s gonna be flat and it’s probably gonna taste like freakin’ whiskey.”

She nervously then says that she’s going to “crack” it open to “see if it’s any good.” She then goes on to show off the top of the bottle, pointing out the residue from the wrapper that she removed from the bottle.

She then places a towel over the bottle top and then pops the cork, but doesn’t get into the actual contents of the bottle until the second video.

@thewafflewizard Opening 30 year old Dom part 2 Pinching myself – what the heck just happened?!? ♬ original sound – haaeli p

Right off the bat, the TikToker noted the aroma is just like one would expect from champagne. She then starts to pour some of it into a glass.

“We got freakin’ bubbles! This is 30-freakin’-year-old champagne,” she exclaims.

“There are no lumps, it is still really, really clear,” the TikToker says as she shows off the glass to the camera.

She then talks a little bit about sparkling wine before deciding to take a sip. The verdict? She says, “Holy crap it’s still good!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @thewafflewizard on TikTok for further comment.

