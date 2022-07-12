‘Sometimes I think my boss thinks I’m mentally unstable because I always think the worst and I cry through the whole meeting’: TikToker thinks she’s getting fired, starts crying, sparking debate

After sharing her anxiety over getting fired, a woman has gone viral with her video amassing over 2 million views.

In the clip, Heather (@vintagechickennugget) explains how she asked her boss for a meeting first thing, but he didn’t get back to her for a while later, suggesting noon for a meeting between the pair. As the meeting time gets closer, the user shares footage of themselves getting emotional about potentially getting fired.

“I was literally fine,” she said. “And my boyfriend’s like ‘You’ve got this,’ and I start crying and then I called them, and then he [the boss] told me he needs to call me back.”

@vintagechickennugget No way in hell im posting part one after this shit. Part two only. Im so embaressed. Smh. ♬ original sound – Heather Haynes

Following the call, she revealed, “I’m literally not even getting fired. They just hired other interns.”

She asked, “Can I like have a serious conversation without crying? Why do I cry like this? I’m so emotional.” Heather added that she was “crying so hard” during the meeting that her contact lenses fell out.

Irrational firing anxiety is more common than we might think, with countless users taking to the comments to say how they related to the TikToker’s experience.

“Girlies who cry when we have to address something serious with their bosses UNITE,” one joked.

Another added, “‘Sometimes I think my boss thinks I’m mentally unstable because I always think the worst and I cry through the whole meeting.”

A third commenter wrote “Every time I’m called to my admin’s office I try to figure out all the bad reasons they need me. Nothing wrong every single time.”

The TikToker’s mother even stopped by to show her support, writing in the comments, “I seriously laugh at this so much. She is the most sensitive and empathetic person on the planet. She takes after her momma.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared more context about where her anxiety around getting fired came from.

“I’m sad that so many other people have to deal with this, but I do find a little bit of comfort knowing that I’m not alone because I literally felt like I was the only person,” she said. According to the TikToker, she went into her first job with “really really bad undiagnosed crippling anxiety,” which compounded with a “mean and condescending boss” who she said would often “belittle” her.

According to the TikToker, other people at the company were also “constantly threatened” with firing. “. So I have like this like trauma, I guess from it,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Heather via email but was not met with an immediate response.

Today’s top stories