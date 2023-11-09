‘It hit more than 200k videos’: Creator of TikTok filter says she’ll donate earnings to help Gaza

The creator of a TikTok filter said earlier this week that if it was used in more than 200,000 videos, she would donate the earnings to help the people of Gaza. The filter blew past that goal.

Just two days ago, creator Jourdan (@xojourdanlouise) asked followers to share Filter For Good, an interactive game she made for TikTok’s Effect Creator Rewards program, which pays creators for the effects and filters they make.

With the filter, users navigate a watermelon slice along a winding path to the end, staying within the lines. As many people who post it state, the filter interaction takes roughly 10 seconds.

Jourdan said in a video Wednesday that her effect has to be used in at least 200,000 TikToks for the “rewards” to start. This also applies to private accounts that use the filter—but it does not apply to TikTok Stories.

Her call to action worked. By Thursday, the watermelon filter had been used in more than 460,000 TikToks. Other users have noted the short time required to engage with the filter—10 seconds—to promote it.

In a follow-up video, Jourdan explained more about how this creator program works and when the payouts happen. People were also asking which charities she’ll send donations to make sure it’s “legit.”

This week, Rare Beauty was called out for posting about the “humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” and then donating to an Israeli charity that works with the IDF.

Jourdan lists Doctors Without Borders, Human Appeal, and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund as the charities she’ll donate to and says she’ll be “as transparent as possible” once the payouts start.

Quite a few people who used the filter called it “dystopian” to use TikTok to help Palestinians. Those who are saying they’re too lazy to do it are also facing criticism.

The Effect Creator Rewards program was announced in May, and TikTok claimed it had $6 million to pay creators. It recently rolled out in more regions, and last month TikTok changed the eligibility requirements so more creators can potentially be successful.

Previously, a filter or effect needed to be used in at least 500,000 TikToks for a payout, but it’s now 200,000.