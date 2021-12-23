‘The guy ding-dong ditched at my door’: Viral TikTok shows FedEx driver ringing doorbell, leaving with package

A FedEx driver was shown barely attempting to deliver a package in a viral TikTok.

In the video, which now has over 1 million views but went private Thursday afternoon, the delivery driver is seen through the TikToker’s Ring camera. He walks over to the front and rings the doorbell, but immediately walks away with the package right after. The text in the video says, “When the package requires a signature & FedEx says they attempted to deliver… I couldn’t even get to the door quick enough before he was gone.”

The comments section shared the creator’s frustration as people recounted experiences with delivery drivers doing the same thing. “FedEx told me they couldn’t deliver one of my packages cuz supposedly my dog was being aggressive, I don’t even have a dog,” one comment said.

Another comment came from someone who claimed to work with this delivery driver and called him “a wonderful guy.” The creator responded to the comment and said, “I’m sure he is. He would be even more wonderful if he waited more than two seconds for me to get my package.”

She uploaded two more videos regarding the situation, including one replying to a comment saying that because in a video where she posted receipts saying this was a “final attempt,” a commenter said it was her fault.

She explained the situation including when she ordered it and when it was attempted to be delivered, saying that was the only day a delivery was attempted. “The guy ding-dong ditched at my door, which is rude,” she said in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator and FedEx for comment.

