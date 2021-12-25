‘Hey you, what’s up?’: TikToker says she accepted a ‘good’ job offer. Then the owner texted her at 1am

A TikToker recently claimed that she got a creepy text from the owner of a job she accepted.

The video, posted by @fayymarie11, shows her shaking her head in disgust at the owner’s actions. The text overlay on her video reads: “Got offered a good job. I accepted. The owner messages me at 1am this morning, ‘Hey you, what’s up?’”

The TikTok has over 224,000 views and hundreds of comments.

A number of viewers told @fayymarie11 not to text the owner back; others encouraged her to use the text to her advantage—like for a higher pay or better schedule.

The top comment on the post, with at least 247 likes, reads: “You’re a couple [texts] away from getting a promotion then a couple exchanges away from being co-CEO.”

@fayymarie11 didn’t post a follow-up video or respond to many of the comments on her TikTok, so it’s not clear whether she ever responded or if the owner got in trouble.

That, in turn, has left commenters to come up with their own ideas for what @fayymarie11 should do next.

“That’s when you text back and say, ‘Nothing much just letting you know I will be not accepting the job,’” suggested one viewer.

“Talk to a lawyer,” another person recommended. “You may have the makings of an excellent lawsuit brewing.”

“Sounds like you get to set your own hours and salary to me,” a third TikToker said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @fayymarie11 via TikTok comment.

