‘I’d rip that bag off her and walk away’: Woman spots ex’s new girlfriend wearing her clothes, vintage Coach purse

If a person decides to move on quickly after a breakup, the least they can do is be discreet about it. But one woman’s ex aired out their dirty laundry—literally—by giving his new girlfriend his ex-girlfriend’s clothes and vintage Coach purse.

To add insult to injury, the new girlfriend paraded around campus in the used items.

TikTok user Cadigan (@cadigansmith) is the woman scorned. She posted a video of the drama in a video that by Tuesday had over 18,2000 views.

Cadigan’s face is shown as the song “Murder on My Mind” by YNW Kelly plays.

“When we broke up 3 days ago, haven’t given each other our things back yet, and I see a random girl walking around campus wearing MY clothes carrying MY vintage Coach bag with the damaged corner,” she writes.

In the comments, people couldn’t believe that the woman’s ex would stoop so low.

“Omg,” one wrote. “If someone was walking around with MY coach bag? I would lose it,” another added.

“I’d rip that bag off her and walk away,” a third commented.

A fourth emphasized the value of the TikToker’s stolen items. “Not the vintage coach,” they wrote with a crying emoji.

Some viewers knew just how to handle this situation. “Time to report some things stolen lol,” stated this user.

Others encouraged revenge. “I’ll be your alibi bro,” this person wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Get your shit back and let her have him, he’s trash obviously,” another stated.

Although Cadigan wrote in her caption that the new girl probably didn’t know that the items belonged to her, people in the comments think otherwise.

“She knows it wasn’t his…” this user wrote. Another agreed: “She knew and he’s trash. You’re too hot for him anyway.”

There are plenty of scorned lovers who have aired out their dirty laundry on social media, like the woman who said that her ex cheated on her with his own mother. Then, there’s this shocking story of this woman who discovered that her husband was unfaithful to her—through his Apple watch.