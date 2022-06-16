‘It’s now part of your severance’: Woman says company gave her an espresso machine, but not a raise, and then laid her off

TikToker Claire Mickshi (@radchickclaire) went viral on the video-sharing platform after following up on her response to another user on the app’s question about workplace perks.

In the original clip, she provides her response by walking into what appears to be a residential kitchen. She stops in front of an espresso machine and says: “They gave me an espresso machine. I didn’t get a raise this year, so.”

However, in a follow-up video, she shares that she was laid off. In a caption for the video, Claire writes, “I love life. #laidoff #bankjob #corporateamerica #fml.”

Commenters asked if she got to keep the espresso machine despite being laid off, Claire said, “Yes the only benefit.”

Someone quipped that the machine “is now part of [her] severance” while others mentioned that they faced similarly “heartless” scenarios when they parted ways with their employers.

One commenter said, “On a Friday we were told “no more layoffs” during a company meeting. Monday morning I was laid off.”

Another shared, “I was laid off too! We can keep our laptop if we want.”

A third commented, “I was laid off 4/20 from my mortgage underwriter position. We didn’t get our PTO but could keep the $25 dollar monitors. not the computer tho.”

In the mortgage industry, where Claire reportedly worked, there seems to be a growing number of layoffs. Redfin and Compass have recently laid off at least 900 employees simultaneously. The Street reports that companies “are laying off staff left and right” which could be due to “the idea of purchasing a home [being] far less attractive than it has been in recent years,” according to Tech Crunch. This could be due to a projected “housing bubble” that will occur in 2023, most probably a direct response to the surge in buying that occurred at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw record levels of growth.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Claire for further comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories