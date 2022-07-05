‘Legend has it she’s still there’: Employee gets stuck in back room after door handle breaks

In a viral video posted June 15, TikToker Leah Kennell (@leahkenken) went to the stock room of her job to gather her thoughts as she restocked the store when the unexpected happened: the door handle broke.

“Like God really just said let me make your day a little bit worse,” she said, “I can’t call for help. Let’s see how long it takes.”

Kennell updated the video, which now has 12.9 million views, at 20 minutes, 30 minutes, and 50 minutes of sitting in the stock room.

“I’m offended at this point,” she said.

In the comments section, users discuss her situation.

“God said, here, have a time out to recollect yourself,” one user commented.

“Girl I would be so happy if I was you, easy money and a nap in one,” another said.

“Stuck from work? hell yeah,” a third user commented.

In the second video Kennell shared, she said she had been stuck in the room for an hour and 20 minutes so far.

“This is so rude. What if I fell and stabbed myself or hit my head,” she said. “I should’ve been done max 20 minutes…I’m pissed.”

“Why r u sitting there not banging on the door lmao,” one user asked.

“Legend has it she’s still there,” another commented.

However, a lot of the comments are asking if the TikToker is okay as she hadn’t updated her account in 3 days.

In her last video addressing the situation, Kennell said her manager found her and figured she had just needed space. Her boss asked why she didn’t just turn the lock and pull as she would’ve been able to get out that way.

“Thank you all for being so concerned,” she said. “I did not in fact die, so that’s the takeaway.”

She said in the comments section, “yes my boss did fix the door and suing people isn’t really a thing in Denmark,” after users inquired about her next move.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kennell via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

