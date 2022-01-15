‘People like her need a wakeup call’: Dunkin’ worker throws drink at Karen who attacked coworker at drive-thru window

A Dunkin’ employee apparently threw a beverage at a customer who began to reach into the drive-thru window. He has taken to TikTok to share his experience and call out the Karen’s behavior.

Posted to the platform Dec. 31, the video has garnered 6.5 million views.

While the original video did not include sound from the encounter, Damon (@damonnvm) shared a follow-up video in which he clarified the finer points.

“We were working, obviously we’re slammed, and this lady comes through the drive-thru,” he said. “Orders her shit, comes up to the window and is mad when she gets her food. She got a croissant and that store’s policy is that we can’t put stuff on it, like jelly, because it comes packaged separately. So we didn’t, we put it on the side.”

He said that the customer reacted to the store policy by insulting his coworker.

“Then she looked, and she was fucking triggered, I don’t know why, but she was triggered,” he said. “She started saying to my coworker, ‘Oh, are you a manager?’ My coworker said no and she’s like, ‘Good, because your customer service sucks.’ And she still started going off.”

That’s when Damon says the woman got out of the car, grabbed her kid’s toy, and threw it at his coworker. In response, Damon stepped in and tried to grab the water his coworker was giving to the customer. He then threw the drink in the woman’s face.

After he threw the water in her face, Damon said the woman blocked the drive-thru for an hour and threatened to have her husband kill him. Her husband also allegedly circled the store in his vehicle, but left due to police presence at the store. In the comment section, he confirmed that he was fired by the coffee retailer.

Commenters praised him for his action, saying that employees should be allowed to stand up for themselves when customers are rude or aggressive.

“People like her need a wakeup call,” one commenter wrote. “Good for you. The public has become way too entitled thinking they can act a fool and get away with it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Damon via TikTok DM, as well as to Dunkin’ Donuts directly via email regarding the incident.

