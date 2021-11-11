‘Best Granny performance goes to’: TikToker accuses driver of faking injury after getting into alleged 1 mph fender bender

A TikToker went viral for poking fun at a woman who was loaded into an ambulance after the TikToker allegedly barely bumped her car.

Captioned “& Best Granny performance goes to…,” the viral video gained over 2.5 million views and 459,900 likes since being posted by @lifeofperveen on Nov. 1.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lifeofperveen/video/7025634957003623727

The 33-second-long video features the scene of an apparent fender bender. TikToker @lifeofperveen narrates as several emergency responders load the other driver into an ambulance. The camera then pans over to the alleged vehicles involved in the accident. A mere scratch is on the other car. The other driver, who appears to be a senior citizen, gets out of the car and suddenly grips her neck.

“Get that insurance $,” text overlay reads.

According to @lifeofperveen, it was a “1 mph crash.” She further alleged in the comment section: “Even the police and paramedics were laughing and told me to show that if necessary.”

Many of the 4,362 comments were made at the expense of the woman.

“Please keep this video as evidence, it’s gold. And get any camera evidence. She want the insurance money,” @bigjuicybiddies alleged.

“That can’t possibly go through right? Can you or ur insurance counter sue for fraud?,” @kufo101 questioned.

“I’m a first responder, we know it’s BS. We still have to take their complaints seriously. It’s a huge waste of resources, please get a dashcam,” @sir_gee_oh said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @lifeofperveen for comment.

