‘Their motto is to protect and serve but never wear masks’: Viral TikTok shows large group of cops riding the subway maskless

A viral TikTok posted Saturday showing a large group of New York City police officers riding the subway unmasked is sparking outrage. Many viewers saw the video as an example of police officers acting “above the law.”

TikToker Brenna Lip (@brennalip) posted the video, which has garnered over 18,000 views in about four hours. In it, Lip claimed there were “dozens of NYPD” entering the subway station without paying fare or wearing masks. She also called the cops “super spreaders of covid.”

“It’s literally insane,” Lip said in the video. “You see the police are above the mask mandate… It don’t matter to them.”

While Lip stated that the cops were committing fare evasion, uniformed New York City police officers are permitted to ride the subway for free. However, all riders are required to wear masks when on the subway or in an indoor subway station. New York City cops have previously received backlash for not wearing masks and harassing citizens questioning their lack of masks.

“Dozens of NYPD commit fair evasion & ride subway maskless. Always above ‘law’ & MTA mask mandate,” Lip wrote in the caption of the video.

The officers in Lip’s TikTok appear to have gotten on the subway following the memorial for slain New York City police officer Jason Rivera, which was held on Friday. Rivera was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 21.

Viewers stated the gathering was not an excuse to risk the health and safety of other riders by crowding into the trains unmasked.

“Theres lit no logical reason that could explain this. its honestly just embarrassing for them,” one person wrote.

“We literally are just recovering from omicron. why are we all hopping on the subway without masks??!??????” another viewer said.

“I would laugh but then it clicks that these people are actually meant to be upholding the law and they dont even have the moral compass to wear masks,” a third person commented.

“They say their motto is to protect and serve but never wear masks. I’ve never seen a cop in any state with a mask on,” another comment read.

Others were frustrated because they saw the video as an example of police officers defying the rules. Some tagged the New York Police Department TikTok account in the comments.

“Nobody polices the police,” one person stated.

“They are giving ‘I am the law’ vibes,” another wrote.

“They are very much the rules are for thee but not for me type people,” a viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lip and the NYPD for comment via email.

