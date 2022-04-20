‘It’s an apartment building’: TikToker records downstairs neighbor shouting at her for loud steps when she was just watching Netflix

In a viral video, a TikToker records her downstairs neighbor screaming at her for being “so fucking loud,” despite her claims that she was only watching Netflix. User Hannah Zucchinio (@hannahzucchinio) confronts her downstairs neighbor for banging on her ceiling, but her neighbor freaks out immediately.

“(Please) identify my downstairs neighbor,” she wrote in the overlay text. “Was watching Netflix & he banged on his ceiling.”

Zucchinio clarified in a comment that she went to his door to confront him after he repeatedly banged on his ceiling. While she didn’t film the neighbor, she did record the audio of the interaction.

“You are stomping around up there for the last two hours,” the neighbor begins once he answered the door. “It is ridiculous.”

“I am not stomping around,” Zucchinio replies. “I literally just got out of the shower. I don’t know why this keeps happening. I was watching my Netflix show after I got dressed and I heard you banging.”

“Because it doesn’t stop. It doesn’t stop,” the neighbor says.

“I don’t know what you’re hearing,” the TikToker responds.

After some back and forth, the interaction escalates to where the neighbor starts screaming at the young woman, asking her to shut up.

“It’s so fucking loud I can’t sleep,” he says. Shortly after her neighbor begins screaming, Zucchinio stops recording.

The creator uploaded the video on April 17, and it has since garnered 1.6 million views. After several comments requested a “story time,” Zucchinio uploaded a follow-up video giving more context on the situation.

According to the creator, she has been living in the apartment for almost a year, whereas her neighbor recently moved in.

“I’ve never gotten a complaint from previous residents before,” she says in the video. “All of a sudden I started getting noise complaints.”

In the initial video, thousands of users came to her defense, criticizing the neighbor for his reaction.

“You’re allowed to walk around in your apartment no matter what time it is. He can go buy a single house if he can’t handle being connected to others,” one user said in a comment that received over 72,000 likes.

“It’s an apartment building, you’re gonna hear your neighbors,” another user wrote.

Many viewers were more concerned for Zucchinio’s safety, urging her to notify authorities or, at the very least, her leasing management.

“Call the police. Now, for your safety and others,” one user said.

“That’s the sound of someone who’s never been told no,” another viewer commented.

Several users speculated that other neighbors could be making the noise, while a few suspected that the neighbor had mental health issues.

In a comment, Zucchinio said she alerted the leasing management, and that they plan to move him upstairs or to a different unit. “But I’m not calling the cops because they never do shit,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zucchinio.

