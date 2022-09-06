Dot Rising: Your horoscope for Sept. 2022

Welcome to Dot Rising, a hub for horoscopes and diving into the world of astrology online.

Put the *you* in euphoria this Virgo season.

Can you feel it? Mornings are crisper, to-do lists are bigger, and sweaters are coming out of the closet. September is finally here.

To kick off the month’s arrival (and celebrate the Sept. 1 birthday of Zendaya, resident Virgo VIP), we’re breaking down Virgo season for each sign via the iconic lens of Euphoria. Let’s get into it.

Note: We recommended reading the horoscope for your rising sign. You can think of this sign as your chart’s compass or “true north.”

As the focal point of your astrological blueprint, it represents the ever-present energy within you that sets the tone for the life you’re destined to lead.

​These horoscopes are meant to add fun and color to your month. Take what feels good to you, and leave what doesn’t.

VIRGO: “Wait, is this fucking play about us?”

Yes, it IS all about you this month, Virgo. As Venus gets set to join the Sun in your First House this month, it’s all about living more, loving more, and worrying less.

Easier said than done, especially with Saturn hunkered down in your Sixth House and Mercury prepping to retrograde. You’ve been pulling more than your share of weight at work these last few months, and you show no signs of slowing down.

If you feel overwhelmed (or just vague fogginess), the moon beckons you to stay mindful, share your feelings, and get vulnerable with your circle. A quick check-in can be an encouraging marker of your intention to remain grounded through life’s waves.

LIBRA: “I literally have no idea who I am.”

This month welcomes some juicy opportunities for soul-searching, Libra. The Sun in Virgo brings light to what’s hidden in your 12th House of the subconscious, laying the ground for unexpected emotional realizations.

Carve out a little time to observe how you form the basis of your place in the world. As Venus transits your 11th House, ask yourself: Are you defined by the groups you’re a part of and the friendships you nurture? Or can you stand firm in a solid sense of self?

You don’t have to act on any feelings that arise during this time of reflection. Know that you can remain safe in your body, even when your mind feels overwhelmed or disillusioned.

The moody, murky 12th House can sometimes be referred to as the “house of self-undoing,” but this doesn’t have to be a negative act. Sometimes taking ourselves apart and reassembling all our unique, precious pieces can be the route to loving ourselves whole.

SCORPIO: “Feel like your whole life you’ve been forced to take care of everyone.”

Are you feeling burnt out, Scorpio? In life or in general? When even your closest relationships become work to maintain, just getting by can feel like a chore. Virgo season will illuminate where you’re directing your energy—and whether or not you’re pouring from an empty cup.

The Sun will light up your 11th House as Jupiter and Chiron illuminate your Sixth House, making it a great time to take stock of your tendency to overmanage out of fear. If your operating system’s core goal is to avoid being abandoned by those around you, it makes sense that you’ll do anything—even if it means neglecting yourself—to keep a connection intact.

Trust that the people you love will stay and even hold you in support if you ask for help. This month, be brave about listening to your needs. It’s a muscle to strengthen—not ignore.

SAGITTARIUS: “You’re about to start a brand new chapter.”

Changes are on the horizon this month, Sag, but you’re no stranger to those. What’s life without a few fireworks? A career shakeup comes in hot as the Sun and Uranus spark new beginnings in your day-to-day workload. Now’s a great time to go with the flow—and go boldly.

Luck will be on your side when you’re having fun with what you’re doing, whether taking that promotion or embarking on a new professional venture. Be proud of all you’ve overcome to get where you are.

Those closest to you may not realize how monumental this new chapter is. Give them time, but most importantly, let them in. When others know what they mean to you, it’s much more rewarding to celebrate your wins.

CAPRICORN: “I want to be alive.”

Fire up that sense of adventure this month, Cap. The time is ripe for new horizons.

The Sun and Mercury will light up your Ninth House of travel, higher consciousness, and enlightenment, making it a great time to put on some statement sunglasses and see the world in a new light. Your intimate connections will feel renewed, especially with those who understand you on a deep emotional level.

Finances may be tight with Saturn’s presence in your Second House, but a strong sense of curiosity will keep you energized, exploring, and moving toward fun—even while staying frugal. Get out there and live.

AQUARIUS: “Without the self-criticism, I’d be lost.”

You’re not fooling anyone, Aquas! It’s obvious that your flippers are furiously paddling underneath that ultra-cool exterior. The mental churn of self-criticism is a natural constant in your Virgo Eighth House, and as the Sun shines a light on those limiting mental habits, it’s time to finally address them.

You’ve always been hard on yourself, likely believing it would lead to long-term growth and expertise. Did your confidence become a casualty in the meantime? FREE. YOUR. SELF.

There are routes to success that do not involve self-flagellation, and this month, you can find them if you admit you need a map. Your closest friends, your chosen family, or even your therapist can see the many things that make you special. Be brave enough to ask them to share, and be bold enough to believe what you hear.

PISCES: “I miss those days.”

I know I’m fogging up television universes with this quote combo, but you know that line from The Office? The big one. “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” It’s the perfect complement to the Euphoria scene above and a deep-running theme of Virgo season for you, Pisces. Hold these sentiments close.

The good old days will make themselves known if you tap in and acknowledge them. Whether you’re feeling nostalgic about formative childhood friendships or finally meeting up with friends you haven’t seen all summer, it’s time to cherish the relationships that have nourished you.

ARIES: “I feel fine. Do I not look fine?”

Aries: How are you doing, babe? You’ve been moving so fast and doing so much—you’re killing it—but have you paused to check in with yourself lately?

Virgo season asks you to rest when you need rest. You’ve set a high precedent for productivity in your day-to-day life, and it’s truly something to be proud of. Be sure to prioritize downtime, too.

The work you’ve put into your career will continue paying off as the Sun and Mercury transit your Sixth House. You’re succeeding without question in this area, so soak up the joys of home life, too. TLC is a necessary balm for your busy schedule.

TAURUS: “I’m Bob Ross.”

Pull out the wigs and paint sets, Taurus; it’s time for a little creative expression.

Virgo season highlights your Fifth House of childhood wonder, imagination, and passion, so what better time to play around and process your feelings through art?

You may be surprised at the depth of emotion you’ll be able to tap into. Let it happen, even if it feels out of character. The art you create can be for your eyes only. The creative outlets you take up now will enrich your days long after September ends.

GEMINI: “I’m just trying to stack my cash, pay off our mortgage.”

You’re in your nesting era, Gemini! Your thoughts and motivations will be on the home front this month as the Sun and Mercury spark action in your Fourth House.

With the moon planting long-term seeds of growth in your Second House of finances, it’s a great time to start investing more efficiently toward your goals, including a new home, new decor, or an overwhelming number of houseplants. Luckily, Mars is hitting the gas in your First House, so your physical energy will be fit to burst.

Move in silence, and don’t put a limit on your goals. Virgo season is primed to bolster the work put into your private space. Embrace this energy, and act.

CANCER: “I’m so proud of you.”

I really am so proud of you, Cancer. You’ve been working on your mental health with so much careful intention, and this month, you’re seeing the fruits of your labor.

Virgo season asks you to speak up about that freeing sense of self-love you’re feeling. With Venus radiating light in your Second House of self-worth, and the Sun and Mercury transiting your Third House of communication, it’s time to share the hard-fought lessons you’ve learned about loving yourself.

There’s so much freedom in being exactly who you are, and that realization is comfortably (finally!) settling into your psyche. Trust that it’s here to stay.

LEO: “Just walk in, and hold your head up high, baby.”

Your season may have ended, Leo, but you better still be riding that sparkly wave of self-love!

With the Sun and Mercury making their presence known in your Second House of self-worth, it’s all about showing up with confidence this month—even if it takes a pep talk or two.

If your courage falters, tap into your highest source of inspiration. Jupiter’s presence in your Ninth House brings easy renewal through travel, faith, and deep talks about what’s important to you. Keep that candle lit.

