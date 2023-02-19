‘When I’m bored I like to play with the cheapskates’: DoorDash driver throws order on the floor, deliberately makes it cold after customer didn’t tip

A DoorDasher took to TikTok to chronicle their treatment of people who didn’t tip, and it’s sparking debate online as to how far DoorDashers should take it.

The video comes from a creator on the DoorDash Chronicles account, garnering more than 326,000 views as of Sunday.

In the clip, the creator is in a car delivering a DoorDash order that sits on the passenger seat. The driver’s ‘POV’ video starts with the creator saying, “Every once in a while, just for kicks, I like to pick up someone’s order who didn’t want to tip. And this is how it goes.”

The driver then unceremoniously tosses the food — encased in a clear plastic bag — to the floor in front of the passenger seat. The driver then turns up the air conditioning and directs it to the floor vents to cool down the order.

The video then ends with the creator saying, “Enjoy, motherfucker,” with the on-screen caption writing, “When I’m bored I like to play with the cheapskates.”

Some reacted by either wondering about or outright assessing that they wait until the order is delivered before tipping.

One remarked, “Dude, some of us wait to see how you do so we can tip you well if you do well.”

Another noted, “I sometimes give cash but more often I tip after it’s been delivered, on how the delivery instructions and food was handled.”

While a number of people claimed to be cash tippers, a few people also chimed into the conversation to claim that cash tips for DoorDash orders are rare.

A few people shared hard-luck stories about not being able to tip at the time and relying on DoorDash during difficult times. One revealed, “I was stuck at home post partum without maternity pay for two weeks, I used what I had to door dash food for my toddler and I, couldn’t afford tip atm.”

Another noted, “I couldn’t afford to tip once or twice, my house was sick with covid, no food in the house, I was pretty much bedridden.”

And though an occasional commenter peeked in to express solidarity, most expressed outrage and even horror with this representative of the delivery service.

As one commenter assessed, “I love that these comments aren’t going the way you thought they would. DoorDash should know what kind of shitty people they have working for them.”

The creator responded, “Oh, hunny, they’re going exactly how I thought and I’m so entertained.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via email.