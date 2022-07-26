‘The meal should’ve been entirely free’: Customer gets dirty while being seated next to restaurant kitchen during date, gets 70% off drinks

A customer shows the aftermath of a bowl of sauce being spilled on her and her date, saying that the restaurant only offered them “70% off drinks” to compensate for the mess in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Kris (@lady_shopper99) on July 23, she shows the back of her date’s shirt covered in orange sauce. Text overlay on the clip reads, “This is your sign to NEVER sit by the kitchen at a restaurant.”

In a comment, she said the chef “accidentally launched a bowl of sauce from the kitchen,” which landed next to their table, splashing them. She said they were offered “70% off drinks” in return.

The video has amassed over 5.3 million views as of Tuesday, with commenters appalled that they were only offered 70% off drinks instead of having their meal covered entirely.

“At that point I would just say, I don’t want 70 percent off drinks. Just let me launch a bowl of sauce at the chef. No clue how they thought it’s fair,” one commenter wrote.

“The meal should’ve been entirely free. entrees, mains, desserts, and drinks! plus an apology from the owner. or else there will be an angry FB post,” another said.

“This is why you can’t date people afraid of confrontation. 70% of drinks? I’ve literally fought people for less disrespectful things,” a third added.

In a follow-up video, Kris says that if “her cute clothes” were ruined instead of her date’s, she “probably would’ve gotten up and never came back.” She says she thought she could get the stains out of his shirt but wasn’t able to, showing the back of the shirt still covered in orange stains after she washed it and “soaked it in cold water.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kris via TikTok comment.

