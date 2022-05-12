Domino’s worker says he was fired over videos about the company

A TikToker says he was fired from Domino’s Pizza after several of his videos about the pizza chain went viral on the platform.

User Peter (@peter.4fp) posted a series of videos in which he satirically “tries to get fired from Domino’s” by doing all sorts of pranks in the workplace. One of his videos to go viral was viewed 425,000 times and made the claim that the chain uses scraps to create its supreme pizzas. Peter told the Daily Dot he was first forced to take down the videos. Then, he said he was fired.

“When I said I was trying to get fired it was completely satire,” Peter told the Daily Dot. “All the videos of me ‘sabotaging’ were satire.”

Peter said once his district manager came across his TikToks, she threatened he’d get sued if he didn’t take them down. Peter said that while he obliged, his manager still ended up firing him via phone call. (Peter was unable to provide the Daily Dot with proof of his alleged termination.)

“Apparently it was in my contract that I wasn’t allowed to film while working,” Peter said via Instagram direct message. “Apparently the videos were ‘damaging’ to Domino’s even though I never did anything against policy.”

“I never remember it saying that,” Peter said of the alleged ban on filming in the workplace.

While Peter was unable to share a copy of said contract, the Daily Dot was able to procure a copy of the apparent Domino’s “Team USA” Employee handbook from a PDF an alleged employee shared on Reddit in 2021. According to the handbook, any type of videotaping during work time is strictly prohibited. The handbook also outlines a Social Media Guideline that state that should an employee breach that guideline, they will be “subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment.”

According to Peter, the alleged decision to fire him was a spur-of-the-moment action from his district manager. “She was at a conference in Vegas and made the decision very fast without thinking it over,” he claimed.

Still, he said he is confident he’ll be back at Domino’s soon because his co-workers see the videos as the jokes he intended them to be. He said he believes employees making TikToks in the store “is good because it’s free advertising.”

“I definitely think I was fired unfairly…I don’t think the vids were damaging, but I could see how someone in upper management would have a problem,” Peter said.

Domino’s Pizza did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s repeated requests for comment.

