‘The end is so satisfying’: Domino’s delivery driver takes Amazon package, gets arrested in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver taking an Amazon package while delivering a customer’s order at an apartment complex. The man can be seen getting arrested at the end of the video, which some online are calling “satisfying” to watch.

The video was posted to TikTok by @prettyprincess31, the sister of the person whose package was taken, on Saturday and has since received 500,000 views. The clip features footage taken from a doorbell camera.

It shows a Domino’s delivery driver putting an order down at the doorstep across the hall. As he turns to leave, he takes an Amazon package from the doorstep that has the doorbell camera installed.

Following a quick cut in the video, the driver is shown getting arrested by local law enforcement. @prettyprincess30 wrote in the comments: “So for everyone asking how we found him so fast, it’s the Domino’s that delivers in her neighborhood, so we knew where to go, and he was there.”

She also replied to commenters that the box contained “items that [were] for her newborn baby girl.”

Viewers and porch pirate haters are lauding the TikToker for showing viewers the “end result” and the video for being a “satisfying” watch.

“The end is so satisfying! I’ve never seen anyone actually get arrested for it,” said @tab.elle. “This needs to be the norm.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Domino’s Pizza and @prettyprincess31.

