‘What about kids with dog allergies?’: White women bring dogs to public pool in predominantly Black area in viral TikTok, reportedly ignoring resident complaints

A TikToker’s video of two women who brought their dogs to a public pool has drawn over 480,000 views on the platform.

The video, posted July 14 by user @chrrssdg, shows two white women who brought their dogs to swim in a neighborhood pool. According to the poster, the neighborhood is predominately Black, and the two women are alleged to have ignored repeated requests from residents to remove their pets from the pool enjoyed by neighborhood children.

“Okay, I don’t understand why people are acting like I didn’t say anything,” @chrrssdg told viewers in their comment section. “I did, they don’t care. They ignored me.”

The TikToker also clarified to a viewer that the women do not live in the neighborhood, but in a condominium complex nearby that has its own pool.

“They literally don’t [live there] there are luxury condos the block over and they live over there I see them walking over,” they wrote. “They have a pool there.”

Some commenters debated the use of a public pool for the women’s dogs.

“If there’s not a sign or (nothing) there that doesn’t allow it then it’s honestly fine,” one commenter wrote. “If the dog was dirty the pool would also look dirty. it’s not illegal.”

“These people are acting like dogs are the plague,” another commenter wrote. “I never have seen a comment section hate dogs so much.”

Others shared some reasons why being in a swimming pool might not be in the best interest of the dogs or the people who use it.

“Public pools were made for PEOPLE,” one commenter wrote. “If it was a dog pool then the creator wouldn’t have included the part about the dogs.”

“Chlorine gives dogs rashes anyway the kiddie pool or a lake would’ve sufficed this feels violent,” another commenter wrote.

“Public pools are for people,” commented another user. “It takes a google search for a local dog pool and chlorine could harm dogs.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @chrrssdg via TikTok comment. The TikToker did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

