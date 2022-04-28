woman scrolling on phone caption "I was going through old photos and came across one where they were a little too close..." (l) Family on disney ride husband and nanny blurred out daughter and mother in front (c) Woman shocked expression looking at phone caption " I was going through old photos and came across more than one where they were a little too close (r)

@ibizadaze/TikTok

‘They are so wrong!!!’: Woman shares photo from of ex-husband and nanny ‘a little too close’ on Disney World ride

'First red flag is that they sat together.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Apr 28, 2022

A TikToker discovered a photo of her ex-husband and their former nanny sitting “a little too close” on a family trip to Disney World.

On April 25, Natalie (@ibizadaze) showed the photo in a TikTok that by Thursday had over a million views. The photo shows the nanny and Natalie’s ex-husband sitting together on Splash Mountain; Natalie is sitting in another row with one of her kids. The nanny appears to be leaning on Natalie’s ex.

“We went to Disneyland in Orlando and took the nanny with us,” Natalie wrote in the video’s caption. “To help with the kids… Not the husband.”

@ibizadaze

We went to Disneyland in Orlando and took the nanny with us. To help with the kids…. Not the husband #divorcetok #divorcediaries #exhusband

♬ original sound – Natalie

Many commenters on the video sided with Natalie.

“First red flag is that they sat together on the ride!” @shanny9402 commented.

“As a former live in nanny and now a mother, this infuriates me for you,” @m.e.g.a.n.r.a.e. wrote. “It’s not hard to NOT do that!”

“I just don’t know how I’d ever recover from that. It’s just too unfair,” @maitremelia commented. “They are so wrong!!!”

In a follow-up video, Natalie said that she and her ex actually brought two nannies along on their trip to Disney.

The Daily Dot reached out to Natalie via email.

Today’s top stories

A photo of Lizzo getting on a private jet wearing open-back leggings sparks a debate
‘Little boys are so annoying’: Hooters server says teens asked for Michelob Ultra, left her a middle finger drawing as a tip
‘Tipping culture is out of control’: Worker shows stacks of DoorDash orders for customers who allegedly didn’t tip, sparking debate
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Apr 28, 2022, 5:41 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian studying at Columbia Journalism School. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins