‘They are so wrong!!!’: Woman shares photo from of ex-husband and nanny ‘a little too close’ on Disney World ride

A TikToker discovered a photo of her ex-husband and their former nanny sitting “a little too close” on a family trip to Disney World.

On April 25, Natalie (@ibizadaze) showed the photo in a TikTok that by Thursday had over a million views. The photo shows the nanny and Natalie’s ex-husband sitting together on Splash Mountain; Natalie is sitting in another row with one of her kids. The nanny appears to be leaning on Natalie’s ex.

“We went to Disneyland in Orlando and took the nanny with us,” Natalie wrote in the video’s caption. “To help with the kids… Not the husband.”

Many commenters on the video sided with Natalie.

“First red flag is that they sat together on the ride!” @shanny9402 commented.

“As a former live in nanny and now a mother, this infuriates me for you,” @m.e.g.a.n.r.a.e. wrote. “It’s not hard to NOT do that!”

“I just don’t know how I’d ever recover from that. It’s just too unfair,” @maitremelia commented. “They are so wrong!!!”

In a follow-up video, Natalie said that she and her ex actually brought two nannies along on their trip to Disney.

