‘Upset customers go straight to that card’: TikToker shows coupon on the back of Dave & Buster general manager’s business card

A video showing a $20 free play coupon on the back of the business card for a general manager at an Austin, Texas Dave & Busters location is drawing viral attention on TikTok.

The video posted by Rufio (@xoxorufiotoo) shows a stand of business cards for several employees at the arcade. Most of the cards do not have this coupon on the back.

@xoxorufiotoo They get scared so they make you forget why you’re mad – dear mr Dave and busters….! ♬ original sound – Rufio

“If you pick up any other card, there’s nothing on the back of course. But if you go to the general manager’s, it’s a coupon,” he says in the video, displaying the reverse side of each card.

With over 217,000 views on the platform, many commenters are speculating as to why the offer is there—and not on other business cards on display.

“They know the upset customers go straight to that card,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s because Karens like to go to the manager so it kind of solves their issue right there,” another commenter wrote.

“That’s a quick way to shut down complainers,” another commenter wrote. “I’m excited you shared this, I spent like $400 to win an Oculus.”

Others urged the poster to delete the video, as they feared others would take advantage of the “secret” and there wouldn’t be enough cards for everyone, or that it would otherwise disappear.

“Cool now delete this they gunna take it away,” one commenter wrote. “All good things come to an end.”

“Okay I’ve seen it now you can delete it,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dave and Busters corporate, as well as this specific location, and @xoxorufiotoo via a comment on the video.

