‘As a server… this is kinda humiliating’: Customers make server play game for tip money, sparking debate

A TikTok with nearly 2 million views has sparked debate after it showed a customer playing a Russian Roulette-type game with the server based on tip money.

The clip, which has over 350,000 likes, shows the TikTok with three different “piles” of dollar bills for their restaurant meal. One of the piles, they say, includes a bill for the server. The TikToker can be seen switching round the piles while their server’s back is turned, before asking them to choose one.

The server ends up choosing the pile with the tip and asks, “Really, are you serious?”

“You can keep it,” the customer replies.

“You can keep that, and you can keep the change,” she adds, throwing over the menu, bill, and more dollars bills. “We’re gonna bless you today.”

The waitress thanks them again, adding: “Happy international women’s day.”

The TikTok was captioned, “Blessed a nice lady today.” But not everyone agreed that the video was a blessing.

“If you want to bless her so badly, just give her the $50 and move on,” one user commented.

Another questioned why the TikToker felt the need to record the encounter, writing, “You know you not supposed to record when you bless somebody, the main person who needs to see it, sees it.”

“That’s not a blessing… that’s a game for y’all’s entertainment,” another commenter added.

Several other users called the encounter “disrespectful” and “uncomfortable to watch,” saying that by making the waitress play this game, they were “embarrassing” her. “As a server, this is kind of humiliating,” one TikTok comment said.

One of the most popular comments that got over 30,000 likes read, “That was too aggressive for me.” while another, which got over 5,000 views, added that the game was “so unnecessary” and said, “Just give her the damn tip.”

However, a TikTok account that appeared to belong to the waitress weighed in, defending the customer and TikToker who originally uploaded the video.

“I was the server here, I appreciate the generosity!” the comment said. “I was very grateful for this. I personally don’t mind the games, it makes it fun.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @katizahlee via TikTok comment.

