‘THEY SOLD THEM SEATS!!!’: Customer says Spirit Airlines worker threw his tickets in the trash

A TikToker says that Spirit Airlines employees threw away his plane tickets and then had him and his family removed from the airplane gate.

Clint Evans (@tint_by_clint) posted a TikTok with footage of him talking with officers at a Spirit Airlines gate on May 8. In it, Evans says that he tried to board the plane, wasn’t able to, and then found his tickets in the trash. He also says that tickets were reprinted for him and his family.

The Spirit Airlines employee asks Evans for his tickets, and he refuses to give them to her. She then says she’s done helping him and will not argue with him.

“You weren’t finna help at all. You already said that you can’t give a refund. So how in the hell you say you gonna help,” Evans says in the TikTok while he and his family are walking away from the airline gate.

In the video’s overlay text, Clint says that a woman with a ponytail, shown in the video, threw away his tickets. On Monday, Evans’ video had over a million views.

Many commenters Evans’ video agreed with him that he had been mistreated by Spirit.

“THEY SOLD THEM SEATS!!! Pocketed the money!!” @queen_chairana speculated. “Girl w/ ponytail acting suspicious w/ that bag!!!”

“Actually they DO OWE you a refund,” @amariyanna_santos wrote. “And you can sue for emotional distress.”

“She had an attitude from the beginning you heard it in her voice,” @theyaretripping commented. “She wasn’t trying to be professional or help at all she was looking for the excuse.”

Other commenters asked Evans why he was flying Spirit Airlines in the first place. “WHY IN THE HELL DO YALL KEEP FLYING Spirit Airlines,” one said.

In a follow-up TikTok, Evans said that his viral video was filmed at Orlando International Airport in Florida and that he and his family were on their way to a funeral. He also says that Spirit Airlines employees were “rude” to him and that he contacted Spirit Airlines. He also says that the plane was still at the gate when he and his family tried to board.

Commenters on Evans’ follow-up videos said that they thought he and his family might have just arrived late to the flight, and felt they were missing some information.

“I feel like we are missing a lot,” @sketchymomontiktok commented. “How did they have your boarding passes?”

“I’m guessing you arrived at the gate late and they wouldn’t let you board even though the plane was still there and they threw away your tickets,” @sgreene7 wrote.

“I don’t think you quite understand how flying works. There is a boarding time. Yes the plane will still be sitting when they stop boarding,” @tfduhhh commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Evans, Spirit Airlines via email, and Orlando International Airport via phone.

