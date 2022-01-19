‘If you don’t have the money to tip, don’t eat out’: Server calls out customer who left his number but no tip in viral TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 16, @momitsyourbirthday shows a text she sent to a customer who gave her his number.

“Next time you leave your number make sure to leave a tip ;)” she wrote.

“I’m proud of myself,” she said in her TikTok. She also said that the bill in question was over $200. They allegedly didn’t tip but had the “audacity” to tell her they thought she was cute.

Commenters on the TikToker’s video discussed whether or not they thought tipping was necessary.

“If you don’t have the money to tip, don’t eat out <3” @hannah.pekar said.

“Why do Americans just expect people to tip them [so much] I don’t get it,” commented @huj598tgn. “Don’t [you] literally get paid to do [your] job?”

@momitsyourbirthday responded explaining that she makes $5 per hour and “[depends] on tips to make a reasonable salary.”

“I have to remind myself the culture’s very different in America when it comes to tipping,” wrote @kowabungamother. “This attitude makes sense there, but in the UK wouldn’t.”

Others just asked the TikToker for an update to hear how the customer responded to her message. She posted a follow-up on the same day as her original video.

“Wait they for real didn’t tip you?” the customer asked her.

As it turns out, the customer claimed he and everyone else at his table designated one person to pay the bill. He says the party gave the person money for the bill total plus tip. The payer then allegedly forgot to leave the money, and the customer apologized multiple times.

The man who paid the bill then sent @momitsyourbirthday the tip for their meal through Venmo, and the TikToker showed a screenshot of for proof.

Commenters didn’t believe the customer’s story.

“The friend accidentally forgot to tip you… okay,” commented @jessarcher90. “He definitely pocketed the extra all his mates gave him.”

“You don’t forget to leave $75 worth of tips,” wrote @.miss.conception.

“Im glad you got your money but [not gonna lie] I would not buy this BS,” commented @imtotiredtobehere. “I [don’t] think they forgot at all. I think he’s doing this to look like a better guy.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @momitsyourbirthday via TikTok comment.

