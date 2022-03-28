A woman says that a man at her gym gave her framed photos that he took of her.

TikToker Mackenzie (@liftymcthicc) posted a video showing the photos that the man gave her on March 9, which has been viewed almost 3 million times.

“Why did he frame it,” Mackenzie wrote in the TikTok’s caption.

In an Instagram post about her interactions with the man, Mackenzie wrote in the caption that when he gave her the photos, she “wanted to cry and leave.”

“But I’m glad I spoke up,” she wrote. “We can’t let things like this be seen as normal or okay.”

In a follow-up video about the situation, Mackenzie says that when she alerted her gym of what happened, they said that they were not able to “cancel his membership,” but that they did put a “warning on his account.”

She added that his son apparently called and asked the gym to cancel, in part because the father had the photo of the TikToker on his bedside table. “His membership was not canceled until this man’s own son called the gym and said ‘You need to cancel my dad’s membership,'” she added.

In her Instagram caption, Mackenzie says that before giving her photos of herself, the man “began to make comments about how [she] shouldn’t gain anymore muscle,” and asked her to take a photo with him twice.

“Stay safe ladies and never feel bad for not being friendly to strangers,” Mackenzie wrote in her Instagram caption.

Commenters on Mackenzie’s video likened the man’s actions to something that might happen in a Netflix true crime documentary.

“THIS IS GONNA BE THE NEXT NETFLIX CRIME DOC,” @vintagemiumiu commented.

“We are going to be on Netflix,” @cagospiscio wrote.

Others were concerned for her safety.

“Omg are you ok,” @imolyvia commented.

“Call the cops,” @chaysembyrd wrote.

“Girl I’d move to another state,” @genienobottle4 commented.

In response to comments about not returning to her gym or going to a different one altogether, Mackenzie posted a TikTok talking about how she is “not scared of this man.”

“If something happened, I would take him out with one punch,” she says. “I just refuse to live in fear of men.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mackenzie via email.

