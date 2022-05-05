‘Stowing ex-wife photos’: Man returns to office after 2 years to ‘pre-COVID time capsule’

A TikToker says that after over two years of working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he recently returned to his office to see that his desk was like a “pre-COVID time capsule” that included photos of his ex-wife.

TikToker Jason Dempsey (@thejasondempsey) posted a video showing the elements of his desk on April 28. His desk had a calendar from March 2020, a used coffee cup, and photos of his ex-wife, which he is seen putting away in a drawer. Dempsey also stated in the TikTok that he forgot the password to access his voicemail on his work phone.

“Flashback to a simpler time… March 2020,” Dempsey wrote in the video’s caption. His video has been viewed almost 3 million times.

Some commenters on Dempsey’s video related to the fact that his relationship status has changed within the course of the pandemic.

“Left work married, going back divorced,” @caitlin4280 commented.

“I had pictures of my cheating ex on my desk too,” @auntieashley3 wrote. “I put them straight in to the shredder.”

“I also got a pandemic divorce and now I’m engaged to a whole new person,” @ashleyh910 commented.

Dempsey and those commenters aren’t alone. The New York Post reported in 2020 that divorce rates increased by 34% during the first year of the pandemic. What’s more, 31% of couples shared that “lockdown has caused irreparable damage to their relationships.”

Other commenters said they thought ahead when it came to returning to their old desk.

“I had my boss get rid of the evidence of my marriage before I came back,” @theladylana commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dempsey via TikTok comment.

