‘Hasn’t the rest of the world kind of given up?’: TikToker documents COVID lockdown in China

A viral TikToker is documenting what life looks like in Shanghai, China, amid its recent COVID-19 lockdown.

The TikToker, Chaniece (@thisischaniece), has about 82,000 followers on the platform and has been posting a series of “lockdown updates.”

Starting in March, China has undergone its biggest COVID wave yet, CNN reports. Shanghai’s 25 million residents are under lockdown, and national health care workers and the Chinese military have been dispatched to boost the city’s response to the wave.

In one of her recent videos, Chaniece said she’s been doing a lot of people watching during the lockdown.

“It’s hard not to be envious of delivery people and people with balconies,” she said.

Because of the lockdown, her roommate was allowed to walk their puppy—but only “super late” at night, she said. The two were forced to stay in their apartment while awaiting COVID test results for the entire building.

In a comment on her video, Chaniece clarified that they aren’t allowed outside until those with COVID are separated from the building. However, there are still a few people who go outside anyway.

Chaniece said tension was running high in the building and showed a clip of residents arguing with a volunteer. She also said she was told without explanation that she’d have to retake her COVID test, causing her to stress more. If she tested positive, she’d be sent to a quarantine facility that didn’t have Wi-Fi.

“My fear wasn’t the facility but how long I’d be there,” Chaniece said in the video.

Eventually, Chaniece and her roommate were notified that someone on their floor tested positive, and a health care worker came to their door to test them again.

“The 20-person batch sample has an issue so we’re doing individual testing,” the worker said, according to the video.

Viewers had their own theories about what the worker meant by “20-person batch.”

“They’re probably doing pooled testing meaning they test a group of people together and if there is a positive in the ‘pool’ then they test individuals,” one viewer commented on the video.

The video garnered 1.6 million views on TikTok as of Monday. Several viewers said they were confused by the lockdown.

“I’m so confused why they are doing this now after 2 years,” one viewer commented. “Hasn’t the rest of the world kind of given up?”

“It’s been 3 years I can’t believe they’re still locking down,” another viewer wrote. In response to the comment, Chaniece wrote back, “Barely any Covid cases in 2 years here in Shanghai so it’s a big deal for us.”

Some viewers said the lockdown is interesting but seems like “overkill” or “unsustainable.” Several users wrote that COVID “isn’t a thing” anymore where they live.

One TikToker commented, “This policy is an overreaction IMO. It creates a lot of fear. Hope your ok.”

Last week, China recorded nearly 20,000 new cases, more than Wuhan’s highest case numbers at the onset of the pandemic, according to CNN.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chaniece via TikTok comment.

