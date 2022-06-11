‘We were best friends for almost a year’: College student alleges a 24-year-old woman pretended to be a student—something she did four years earlier

When it’s difficult to make friends, some people take it to a whole new extreme. In a viral video, a college student says a woman recently lied to her and some friends about her age and name—but it allegedly isn’t the first time she’s done this.

“When a girl you met (at) college lied about her name, age, and every single aspect of her life and you find out her real name and age and realize she’s done this at multiple schools in North Carolina,” a text overlay on the video reads.

In her caption, user @lindsaydibble said the woman most recently posed as an 18-year-old named Victoria.

“She just did this to me and my friends at UNCW!!” @lindsaydibble wrote in her caption. “She has been doing this at many schools start in 2018. She’s done it at North Carolina State, Chappell hill, Duke. she said her name was Victoria Blair and she was 18, but she is actually 24 and her real name is Sarah Ferrell, watch out North Carolina people.”

According to the Daily Tarheel, the student newspaper of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Ferrell attempted to access student accommodations when she posed as a student in 2018 and was issued a trespass warning. Statements from authorities did not indicate that the woman was a danger to anyone.

The Tarheel reported that Ferrell was reaching out to legitimate students via Instagram.

Four years later, the TikToker claims Ferrell is at it again.

Commenters left messages on @lindsaydibble’s video sharing their alleged past run-ins with the woman.

“Oh my god, right?” one commenter wrote. “I was a freshman in 2018 and she stalked my whole suite. How is she not in prison?”

“Bro she drove me to Wilmington and basically lived with me summer of 2018 I could’ve died and had no idea,” another commenter wrote.

“When I was SIXTEEN she pretended to be 17 and she was actually 21,” a commenter wrote. “We were best friends for almost a year I slept at her house all the time.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lindsaydibble via Instagram direct message. Ferrell could not be reached, as it appears her account has been deleted.

