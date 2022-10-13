A viral TikTok shows a female college student whose skin is darkened, and commenters are accusing the student of doing blackface.
In a TikTok posted on Sept. 11, TikToker Britney Sinh captured a screen recording of two women dancing in a college dorm. One of the women looks to have darkened her skin. The original TikTok was posted by Sydni Meadows (@sydni.meadows), whose TikTok account is now private.
After the video of Meadows dancing, Sinh looks stunned. On Thursday, Sinh’s video had almost 200,000 views on TikTok.
@britneysinh #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ mask off by future – ✰
Many commenters on Sinh’s video expressed their shock about the woman’s tan.
“I HAD THE SAME EXPRESSION WHEN I SAW,” @liltangirl commented.
“So we’re all making the same face right now good to know,” @bisexual.brunette wrote.
“AIN’T NO WAY,” @deepfrienddogfood commented.
Others insinuated that Meadows’ tan was dark enough to be considered blackface, which is when a person non-Black person darkens their skin to appear Black and has roots in racist 19th-Century minstrel shows.
“I’m scared,” @an_shadyyy commented. “They’re shapeshifting out here.”
“Why do they think they look better like that???” @lookatmethenlookatyou wrote. “Like where did they ever get that idea.”
“Literally no way she can say it’s just a tan,” @lillyyagirl commented.
The Daily Dot reached out to Minh via email and Meadow through Facebook.