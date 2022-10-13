A viral TikTok shows a female college student whose skin is darkened, and commenters are accusing the student of doing blackface.

In a TikTok posted on Sept. 11, TikToker Britney Sinh captured a screen recording of two women dancing in a college dorm. One of the women looks to have darkened her skin. The original TikTok was posted by Sydni Meadows (@sydni.meadows), whose TikTok account is now private.

After the video of Meadows dancing, Sinh looks stunned. On Thursday, Sinh’s video had almost 200,000 views on TikTok.

Many commenters on Sinh’s video expressed their shock about the woman’s tan.

“I HAD THE SAME EXPRESSION WHEN I SAW,” @liltangirl commented.

“So we’re all making the same face right now good to know,” @bisexual.brunette wrote.

“AIN’T NO WAY,” @deepfrienddogfood commented.

Others insinuated that Meadows’ tan was dark enough to be considered blackface, which is when a person non-Black person darkens their skin to appear Black and has roots in racist 19th-Century minstrel shows.

“I’m scared,” @an_shadyyy commented. “They’re shapeshifting out here.”

“Why do they think they look better like that???” @lookatmethenlookatyou wrote. “Like where did they ever get that idea.”

“Literally no way she can say it’s just a tan,” @lillyyagirl commented.

