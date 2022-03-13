‘This is why I don’t clean’: TikToker claims using Clorox spray landed her in the hospital

A woman on TikTok says she was hospitalized and intubated after using a Clorox spray for the first time.

Jana Watson (@nursejana) shared several photos and videos of her trip to the hospital in a viral TikTok captioned, “1st time cleaning bathroom with bleach!” The video received about 2.7 million views and more than 2,100 comments on TikTok as of Sunday.

In the video, Watson said she had difficulty breathing after accidentally inhaling too much bleach. It appears that she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance then intubated. Intubation is the placement of a flexible plastic tube into a patient’s trachea to maintain an open airway or to serve as a conduit for administering certain drugs, according to WebMD.

Viewers had mixed reactions to Watson’s testimony. Some cracked jokes while others shared their own hacks for cleaning with bleach.

“Not me buying KN95 masks on Amazon now so I can continue using my toxic chemicals,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Not me cleaning my bathroom with this yesterday and not beating able to breathe so I stuffed my nose with cotton,” another viewer said.

One TikToker wrote, “I always open the window or turn the fan on when cleaning with chemicals.”

To some viewers, Watson’s experience proved that they simply shouldn’t clean.

“I knew it, housework is bad for your health!!” one viewer joked.

“This is why I don’t clean,” another viewer said, hopefully joking.

In a second TikTok video, Watson shared a clip of herself struggling to breathe. Her breaths sounded short, raspy, and painful, and she was eventually put on a ventilator.

As Newsweek notes, “Inhaling high levels of both chlorine and Sodium hypochlorite can lead to fluid build-up in the lungs, also called pulmonary edema.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment, and Clorox via its media inquiries portal.

