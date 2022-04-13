person reaching for cups (l) man talking in car (l)

Servers say ‘Sunday morning after church’ are the worst type of customers

'They're the worst human beings on Earth.'

Published Apr 13, 2022

Food-service workers are agreeing on TikTok that customers who show up to their workplaces right after church are the “worst type of customer.”

One TikToker, @saint_hypnos, even called them the “worst human beings on Earth.”

@saint_hypnos stitched another TikToker who kicked off the conversation. On April 3, that TikToker, @jenmich416, made a simple TikTok, showing themselves grabbing a drinking cup from a stack. “The ‘Sunday morning after church’ is the worst type of customer… You won’t change my mind,” the text overlay on their video reads. They hashtagged the five-second clip “#serverlife.” The video was viewed over 700,000 times.

@saint_hypnos stitch also went viral, with nearly 200,000 views in under a week.

“Absolutely, and I’m glad I’m not the only one who’s like recognized this. … Sundays were always the worst in the diner,” they said in the video, “not because of the sheer amount of people that show up for like Sunday brunch; it’s the sheer amount of people that show up after church—because they’re the worst human beings on Earth.”

Viewers in the comments section of both clips also co-signed the claim, sharing their own stories of working such shifts.

“We call em CAT. Christians against tipping,” one user said under @jenmich416’s video.

“A group of 20 brunch ladies showed up, verbally abused me/made me cry and then left one of those bible pamphlets that look like money as a tip,” another person wrote under @saint_hypnos’ video.

“They push their way through the crowded waiting area then get astonished by the fact there’s a 45+ minute wait,” another said in a comment that @saint_hypnos responded to in a video with a story about a disgruntled “church lady” who who didn’t want to wait 45 minutes for a table on a Sunday.

The Daily Dot reached out to @saint_hypnos via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Apr 13, 2022, 2:57 pm CDT

