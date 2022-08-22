‘It costs the company 2 cents and we charge almost $4’: Chipotle worker’s video on customers who fill water cups with other drinks sparks debate

If you haven’t done it yourself, you’ve definitely seen others take water cups to drink dispensers and fill them up with carbonated drinks that cost more. In a viral TikTok, a Chipotle employee shared that she looks the other way when customers do this, and commenters had quite a bit to say.

The video was posted on August 19 by Ria (@daddyria12) and managed to amass over 825,000 views.

In the video, she’s recording herself motioning to the lyrics of Ariana Grande’s “Break Free,” namely the portion that goes: “If you want it, take it.” Simultaneously, the video’s accompanied by the text overlay: “Me when I see a customer getting soda in the water cups knowing it costs the company 2cents and we charge almost $4.”

A discussion quickly ensued in the comments, with both customers and workers chiming in. Customers claimed they “do this all the time” and “make a big show of actually getting water because my anxiety simply can’t.”

While one said filling water cups with other drinks and it being a nonissue is like an “unspoken agreement” between them and Chipotle workers, “some of y’all act like it’s gonna come out of your paycheck personally though.”

However, an apparent worker urged customers to “get a refill too,” arguing, “We have to look out for each other.”

So, while restaurants charge anywhere between 1$ to $4 for soft drinks, what is the actual profit margin for them? According to an article that deals with how fast-food restaurants make their money, most soft drinks are sold at up to a 90% profit margin, which is a lot less than the TikToker suggested.



