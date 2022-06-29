In a viral video, TikToker Cam (@camwalmart) says she spent the night at the Chipotle she works at to wait for a locksmith to fix the broken door lock. However, it seems the locksmith never did show up during her 5pm to 6:30am stay.

“@Chipotle i’m coming for u,” she captioned the video.

“Working an all night at Chipotle cuz I’m a manager and had to wait for a locksmith to show up so I didn’t leave my store unattended and unlocked,” the overlay text of the video reads.

She proceeds to show the time on her computer screen at 2:49am where she claims she was just trying to stay awake at that point.

At 3:29am, Cam resorts to watching T.V. to pass the time and at 4:25am, she starts “prepping food.”

“Well, the sun is going up and still no sign of the locksmith lol,” she wrote in the overlay text. In the last clip, Cam shows her car’s built-in clock reading 6:26am, when her morning manager allegedly relieved her to go home.

The comments section is full of users sending their hopes that she gets paid for the time spent at the restaurant while others offer advice on what she could’ve done in the situation.

“I think you can call ssr and have them watch it remotely!” one user suggested, referring to Chipotle’s Safety, Security, and Risk team.

“I called ssr and they gave me the option to either figure out how to lock it or wait and THERE AINT NO WAY TO LOCK IT,” Cam responded.

“Why not just trust the envysion cameras and just call the cops if anyone did walk in?” another user said.

“I have envysion on my phone but my [general manager] was out clubbing and wouldn’t answer any calls or texts and my field leader called me and said I can’t leave,” Cam responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cam via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email.

