‘Thank you Chipotle but this is not what I meant’: Customer receives bowl drenched in red salsa after she asked for extra

A Chipotle customer went viral on TikTok after revealing her bowl drenched in red salsa when she requested extra.

TikTok user @laxeess shows her followers the burrito bowl’s tin lid where a Chipotle sticker was plastered. The sticker reveals her order in big bold letters, “Xtraa Red salsa plzz.” Then, she removes the lid, unveiling the concoction, her bowl drowning in red salsa with the ingredients submerged in it.

“Thank you chipotle, but this is not what I meant,” the content creator wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to @laxeess via TikTok comment for more information. The video garnered 537,000 views as of Feb. 11, where viewers essentially told @laxeess she got what she asked for.

“Aye you got what you asked for,” one viewer wrote.

“Ask and you shall receive,” a second stated.

Some suggested she should’ve ordered the salsa on the side to prevent this from happening again.

“Always say extra salsa on the side!” one user urged.

“Why y’all don’t select a side of it on the app?” another asked.

@laxeess responded in the comments section writing, “A side is not enough for me.”

Others shared their experiences with Chipotle drenching their food in red salsa.

“I got it because I don’t like salsa verde and I was crying trying to finish my bowl,” one person shared.

“They did this to me and my bowl broke…..like it soaked through…..i was livid,” a second commented.

“They did this to me before it was so nasty,” a third said.

It seems the Mexican fast-food chain has a tendency to overdo it whenever a customer requests extra of a condiment. Two separate content creators, Becca and Tiana, went viral after Chipotle smothered their food with sour cream, turning it into a soup. Both of their bowls were filled to the brim with sour cream, spilling out of the bowl and their ingredients drowning in the condiments.