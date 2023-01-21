‘Good idea but 75% of Chipotles won’t do this’: Chipotle customer shares hack on how to get ‘birria’

There’s a new Chipotle hack threatening to take TikTok by storm. While employees may be begging customers not to order the famed TikTok quesadilla hack (or simply pretending they can’t make it at all), they may have a new TikTok order with which to contend: ‘birria.’

Birria is a “flavorful stew served with its braising liquid” that originated in the Mexican state of Jalisco, per Food Network. While it’s typically made using goat meat, other meats can be used — such as, according to TikToker Caleb (@dreelcblue), Chipotle’s barbacoa beef.

In a video with over 691,000 views as of Saturday, Caleb details the recipe in full.

In short, to receive Caleb’s version of a makeshift ‘birria’ from Chipotle, a customer has to order a cup of barbacoa “juice,” and then add a drop of hot sauce, some lime juice, and some cilantro.

When paired with a steak and chicken quesadilla, “that shit buss,” according to Caleb.

In the comments section, users anticipated negative reactions from Chipotle employees.

“Chipotle employees watching this punching the wall rn,” one user wrote.

“These chipotle hacks have got to stop,” another added .

“Good idea but 75% of chipotles won’t do this,” shared a third.

That said, some had a more positive reaction.

“People are getting creative with chipotle and I AM HERE FOR IT,” a commenter said.

“Everyone and their moms are gonna try doing this lmao,” a second stated.

Some users alleged that they’ve already tried to order this — with mixed results.

“My chipotle only charged me $2 to do that,” a commenter claimed.

“I went to 6 dif chipotles and none of them would do this,” wrote an additional user.

In an Instagram direct message exchange with the Daily Dot, Caleb says he was inspired to create his ‘birria’ after seeing videos of the dish online.

“I eat the chicken and steak more often, but I like the barbacoa flavor and the juice, not the oil,” he explains. “And I’ve seen birria videos before and how they dip the tacos in the sauce from the meat so that was my inspiration, and the new quesadillas have been out for a while now. I just didn’t know if it was a good idea for real for a TikTok.”

As far as people actually being able to order it, he says it likely depends on “where you are” and “how busy they are.” That said, Caleb says he’s been able to order it on multiple occasions.

“But I’m a regular and it wasn’t busy, so it depends,” he notes.