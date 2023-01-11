‘They’ve got the queso and the dilla’: Chipotle store claims it’s out of quesadillas even when customer can see all the ingredients laid out 

The Chipotle quesadilla hack saga continues as users on TikTok share their struggles to obtain the coveted item. One user, Llorca (@livinlavidallorca), shared that her local Chipotle was “out of quesadillas,” as indicated by a piece of paper taped to the food shield.

However, the store did not appear ill-equipped to make quesadillas. In her viral video, Llorca zoomed in on tortillas, queso, and cheese to prove that the store had the ingredients necessary to make them.

Llorca used the beginning of the song “Big Weenie” by Eminem to allude to how she felt about the situation.

“I don’t understand. Why are you being so mean? You’re a mean, mean man,” the lyrics said.

“Really though?” she added in the caption.

In the comments section, users offered possible explanations for why the sign might have been placed.

“@Chipotle is over us asking for the Keith Lee special,” one user wrote. In response, Llorca wrote, “they are boycotting the quesadilla.”

“I don’t understand why Chipotle keeps shutting down social media trends,” another commented.

The video was posted four days ago — the same day Chipotle announced its plans to add the quesadilla hack to the app.

Chipotle used Keith Lee, the TikToker who popularized the hack, to make the announcement on Twitter.

So about that quesadilla hack pic.twitter.com/pAVXVxDWSl — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 7, 2023

“So about that quesadilla hack,” the tweet read.

In the attached video, Lee revealed that the quesadilla would be available on the Chipotle app in March. The “quesadilla hack,” also known as the “Philly cheesesteak quesadilla,” is a Chipotle quesadilla with steak, fajita vegetables, and cheese.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and to Llorca via Instagram direct message.