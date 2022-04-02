Chili’s worker reveals what they do when they ‘overcook’ chocolate molten cake

A server at Chili’s is going viral on TikTok for showing off how they salvage an overcooked chocolate molten cake.

The chocolate molten cake is one of Chili’s signature dessert items. Chili’s website describes the dessert as a “Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice cream in a chocolate shell.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@fortheloveof_money/video/7080686848879889710

The video, posted by TikTok user @fortheloveof_money, shows an overcooked version of the chocolate molten cake. The server then proceeds to fill the center with chocolate sauce, drizzle it with caramel sauce, and top it with ice cream, obscuring the well of chocolate.

The video, posted on March 31, has garnered over 200,000 views.

While her caption notes she hasn’t “had a complaint yet”, commenters took to the comments to share their thoughts on her so-called #serverhack.

One commenter said the dish was “Not even plated that nicely.”

Another said, “Meanwhile mine yesterday was still frozen.”

Another user agreed, saying, “yeah that looks like crap.”

Other commenters said they wouldn’t mind being served the dessert.

“I’d still eat it,” says one TikToker.

Another says, “you could run that thing over with a car 5 times and put poison in it and I would still eat it don’t worry.”

Other Chili’s servers shared that they do similar things when the molten cake is overcooked.

“I just put ice cream on it and send it out regardless.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the original creator via TikTok comment, and to Chili’s Grill and Bar via contact form.

