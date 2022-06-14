A TikTok sparked a debate about child discipline and customer service after a McDonald’s employee shared the video of herself in a verbal altercation with young customers.

In a video posted June 3, user Lasia, a 16-year-old who works at McDonald’s, tells a group of four children to leave after they are seen yelling at employees.

One child in a blue baseball cap, who appears to be a preteen, yells at employees and says “bitch ass” before Lasia responds with, “The fuck is wrong with you?” She tells the children to “get the fuck up out of here.”

“What the fuck is you being weird for?” Lasia asks the children as they head toward the door while continuing to yell at employees.

As the kids slowly exit the restaurant, Lasia asks them why they are still inside the McDonald’s. The child in the blue baseball cap says he and his friends can’t go outside because of the rainy weather.

“Yes the fuck you can, stand in the fucking rain,” Lasia tells them.

While the group continues standing in the doorway, Lasia threatens to slap the instigating child.

“My momma is sitting right there, I don’t give a fuck. I’ll go to jail today,” Lasia says.

In a subsequent video, Lasia says the group of children have gotten in trouble at the restaurant before.

“These boys have a history at our job,” Lasia says. “So they’re really not supposed to be in there.”

Lasia says she was arriving for her shift around 6pm when she first encountered the children at a door as she was entering the restaurant.

“That little boy in the front, he kept trying to hold me in and he held the door, he said, ‘You have to go to the other side,’” Lasia says. “I said, ‘Bitch, I’m not going to the other side. Bitch, I’m going through this door. Bitch, I work here. What the fuck is you doing?’”

Lasia says the verbal altercation escalated when one of the children took her phone.

“That’s where I got pissed. I was infuriated. I was super mad, so I started recording,” Lasia says.

The initial video was viewed 1.8 million times by Tuesday, and many commenters weighed in on the interaction.

“Me personally, I would of never let them scream around me like that,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “I would’ve quit right there honestly.”

Several users criticized the children’s behavior.

“This is what happens when you don’t discipline your kids. They navigate the world without fear of any consequences!” wrote one commenter.

“Their mommas and papas parenting shows,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lasia via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message and to McDonald’s for comment.

